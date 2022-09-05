Tory Taylor named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference has named University of Iowa punter Tory Taylor the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State.

Taylor averaged 47.9 yards on a career-high 10 punts with seven of those punts landing inside the 20. Six punts were downed inside the 12-yard line and 3 were 50 yards or longer. SDSU’s average starting field position was at its own 16.

Taylor was named preseason second-team All-America by Athlon Sports and was named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List.

