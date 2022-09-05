Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Tory Taylor named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference has named University of Iowa punter Tory Taylor the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State.

Taylor averaged 47.9 yards on a career-high 10 punts with seven of those punts landing inside the 20. Six punts were downed inside the 12-yard line and 3 were 50 yards or longer. SDSU’s average starting field position was at its own 16.

Taylor was named preseason second-team All-America by Athlon Sports and was named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl
Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire

Latest News

Taylor receives MVP praise from Hawkeye fans in season opener
Punter for MVP? Hawkeye fans think so
Iowa's Schulte shines in first career start
Iowa’s Schulte shines in first career start
Iowa State’s Brock rushes for 104 yards against SEMO
Iowa State’s Brock rushes for 104 yards against SEMO
Defending champ North Dakota State rolls 56-14 in opener