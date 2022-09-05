Show You Care
Police: Man arrested after gun thrown into Mississippi River(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a man on traffic charges after being pursued by multiple police departments.

Rock Island police responded to the 1300 block of 6th avenue at 7:05 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person armed with a handgun. Officials say the person was reported to be leaving in a blue Dodge Durango which officers found and tried to stop near the Centennial Bridge.

As the vehicle crossed the bridge, police witnessed a gun being thrown out of a car and into the Mississippi River, according to a press release. Officers continued to pursue the car until the occupants abandoned the Durango near the intersection of Main Street and West 12th street in Davenport.

The driver, 24-year-old Deveil Westerfield, was arrested by police, but the unidentified passenger escaped capture. Officials say Westerfield is a convicted felon and prohibited from having any firearms. He is currently being held in Scott County Jail on traffic charges.

Rock Island police is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

