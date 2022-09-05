Patchy fog possible Tuesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds will continue to filter into Eastern Iowa tonight, ushering in a mostly cloudy sky with lows expected to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog is possible across our area Tuesday morning, along with a mostly cloudy sky. You might need a few extra minutes on your trip to work and school tomorrow.

But some clearing is expected Tuesday afternoon, ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be slightly warmer Tuesday afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. The upcoming workweek looks dry, with temperatures staying in the 70s and 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

