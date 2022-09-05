La Port City residents work to save golf & country club days before it’s set to close

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - To many, the La Porte City Gold & Country Club is a place rich with history, memories, and camaraderie within the small town. That’s why they are doing everything they can to gather the $400,000 to save it before September 10th.

Matt Craft is just one of many in La Porte City who refuses to let go of the memories tied to the location.

“I’ve been a member here for a long time, ever since I was a kid,” said Craft. “My parents have been members here for a long time, my grandparents have been members here for a long time.”

Having grown up around the golf course, he knew he had to do something to try and save it from closing.

That’s why he and Corey Lorenzen decided to recruit pledges from groups and individuals in and around the city who also want to save the golf course.

“There was an outpouring of a desire to try and coordinate efforts to save the golf course in one form or another,” Lorenzen told TV-9.

Their plan is to make an offer before the property is turned into farmland.

In a Facebook post announcing the plans to sell the property, the owner left the door open for the possibility that it could remain a golf club if the right offer were presented.

Both men say they have seen a lot of support both locally and even nationally.

“They might be living in Colorado, Washington, Minneapolis, wherever and they’ve said, ‘I don’t live there, I don’t play golf, but I’ve got 500 to 1000 dollars to put toward the asking price,” said Craft.

Not only do they want to save it for the members’ sake, but to also help contribute to the growing jobs it offers the area.

“Any small town wants to offer amenities for citizens to move in, they want to offer jobs for people to be able to work at,” said Craft. “This is certainly a core portion of that for La Porte City.”

