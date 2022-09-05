Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pit bull owners in Keystone were given just days over the holiday weekend to remove their dogs or risk fines and having their pets taken.

A handful of families received written notices on Friday from the City of Keystone that their pet dog violated the city’s ban on pit bulls and similar breeds. The notice gives families three days, going into the Labor Day weekend, to remove the dog or “the City of Keystone will take such steps necessary to remove said animal.”

Owners have two days to appeal to the Keystone city council. However, Keystone city offices are closed for a three-day weekend because of the Labor Day holiday and it’s not clear if the time allotted in the notice includes weekends and holidays. KCRG was unable to reach anyone at Keystone city hall because of the holiday.

A notice sent to a Keystone pet owner ordering the removal of the dog for violating the...
A notice sent to a Keystone pet owner ordering the removal of the dog for violating the dangerous animal ordinance.(Burst)

It’s the latest move in a saga that started in July over a breed ban in Keystone and Benton County that drew the ire of pet owners and the Humane Society. The Benton County Sheriff says it started with an attack on a young girl in Keystone by a stray pit bull that was later euthanized. That prompted informal warnings to people owning pit bulls or pit bull mix breeds that their dogs violated the city ordinance banning those breeds.

After those informal warnings, pet owners and Humane Society leaders met with the city council to protest against the breed-specific bans.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl
Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire

Latest News

Expanding the terminal is one of the many projects presented in the Dubuque Regional Airport's...
Bird strike causes brief scare at Dubuque airport
Skyler Strong Scramble raises funds for Skyler Moss Foundation
Skyler Strong Scramble raises funds for Skyler Moss Foundation
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
A teenager was hurt when she rolled her SUV in Linn County. (Courtesy Linn County Sheriff's...
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County