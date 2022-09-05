Iowa’s Schulte shines in first career start

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team’s defense helped save the day and put the Hawkeyes in the win column to open up the season. One player that delivered on the field in his first start, is former Cedar Rapids Xavier standout Quinn Schulte.

“I think once you get that first play, first hit out of the game, all the butterflies go away, but coach always talks about if you don’t have any butterflies, it’s probably not a good thing,” Schulte explained. “That you don’t care. Once you get out there and start playing, they definitely go away.”

The Iowa junior, who made his first career start at safety, tallied just one tackle against South Dakota State. What really turned heads, was the four pass breakups he registered among Iowa’s secondary.

“We’re always trying to bring a physical brand defensively,” Schulte said. “Just trying to be tough, smart, physical. That’s kind of our saying.”

Schulte came into the 2022 season with five career tackles and one interception. The Iowa walk-on has waited for an opportunity like this to add to his workload. His head coach and teammates were impressed with his start.

“Quinn has made significant progress. He’s made a lot of plays. Even throughout practice, throughout spring ball, camp, all that. He stepped up to the plate. I love it. The sky is the limit for him,” senior cornerback Terry Roberts said.

“Quinn is just steady. Kind of quietly steady. He’s not a flashy player, but he had two really good plays right out there in the open. He’s really practiced well and played well on special teams and he took the next step,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Iowa’s defense held the Jackrabbits to 120 total yards and just 33 on the ground. The unit also outscored the Hawkeye offense registering two safeties. Although the Hawkeyes lost several defensive starters, if Saturday’s SDSU game is any indication, they’ve reloaded with the right guys.

“The standard has been set and we always talk about that with Coach [Phil] Parker and [Seth] Wallace. All these guys that have come before us, have laid the foundation. Now, it’s just like guys will recycle, they’ll just like keep doing this and that’s kind of our goal. We want to be the group that continues to play Coach Parker defense year in and year out,” senior linebacker Jack Campbell said.

And Schulte will be an Iowa player to watch.

