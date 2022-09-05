Show You Care
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAYETTE CO., Iowa (KCRG) - The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for 2-cash crops.

“I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County Farmer, Loran Steinlage. “Before, it was illegal to insure the soybeans.”

Having a second crop is usually looked at for its soil and water quality protection, but the USDA made the changes to prevent a potential food shortage as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. According to the USDA, Ukraine was projected to produce 63.7 million tons of grain before the invasion.

“That’s why we have to keep holding these meetings,” he said. “We want to help farmers understand what we’re doing. That’s why we pushed so hard with the insurance program. I went on my own without insurance; I could handle it, but I know there are farmers that would need this to transition.”

It’s unclear how many farmers are already relay cropping, but Steinlage said he wanted people to see what he was doing, while unconventional, was working for him.

“This year, I think we’ve got some of the best-looking double crops of soybeans we’ve ever had,” he said. “By bringing the small grain and soybeans together, we can get the benefits of the small grains and the cash flow from the commercial crop.”

