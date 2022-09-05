Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Bird strike causes brief scare at Dubuque airport

By Adam Carros
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A bird strike caused a passenger jet to have to abort a landing and declare an emergency landing Sunday night at the Dubuque Regional Airport.

Airport officials told TV9 the American Airlines flight from Chicago O’Hare into Dubuque struck a bird as it was approaching to land around 9:25 pm Sunday night. That forced the pilots to pull back up and circle back to try to land again. The airport declared an emergency landing as a precaution because of the bird strike, putting emergency vehicles on standby. Pilots were able to land the plane safely a few minutes later.

Bird strikes are fairly common for aircraft. The FAA reported more than 17,000 in 2019 alone, 61% of them during landing. A bird strike caused the famous miracle on the Hudson in New York City when US Air Flight 1549 struck a flock of birds and pilot Sully Sullenberger crash landed the jet into the Hudson River and all 150 passengers and 3 flight crew on board survived. The incident inspired a movie where Tom Hanks portrayed Sullenberger.

The incident comes in the final days of American Airlines’ service in Dubuque. The airline’s final flights in and out of Dubuque are Wednesday. The airline operates two flights daily between Chicago O’Hare and Dubuque but announced in June it would end the service, citing a pilot shortage.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail
Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

Latest News

Skyler Strong Scramble raises funds for Skyler Moss Foundation
Skyler Strong Scramble raises funds for Skyler Moss Foundation
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
A teenager was hurt when she rolled her SUV in Linn County. (Courtesy Linn County Sheriff's...
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
Taylor receives MVP praise from Hawkeye fans in season opener
Taylor receives MVP praise from Hawkeye fans in season opener