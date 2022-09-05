2nd ever Coralville Pride Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville had its second pride festival this afternoon, with fun events and longer hours. Last year it was held at the Tavern Blue in Coralville This year it was held in front of the Coralville Green State Credit Union, which had more space to hold activities. There was food, drinks vendors and live music this evening. Organizers say this festival can help build community and also serve as an opportunity for learning. Committee Members Of Coralville Curt Nedoba said ”People have been concerned about how welcomed they can be in the community how can they really live their lives as whomever they are and we know that there have been some prejudicial issues this seems to cut into that and dispel some of those beliefs.” They’re planning to hold a third event next year.

