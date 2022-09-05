Show You Care
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County

Location of motorcycle crash on Old Lincoln Highway near Lowden in Cedar County.
By Adam Carros
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.

Police are withholding the names of both riders pending notification of family members.

