Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and philosophy student at the University of Toronto.(Source: CTV Network via CNN)
By CTV Network Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CTV Network) - Authorities are investigating the fatal skydiving accident of a 21-year-old TikTok star from Canada.

Funeral services were held Friday for 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, better known by her TikTok handle “philosatea.” She was a philosophy student at the University of Toronto.

Pardazi posted about taking skydiving lessons in her last TikTok post on Aug. 22.

Skydive Toronto has acknowledged there was a fatal accident Aug. 27 involving a student. The student skydiver reportedly released the main parachute at an altitude too low for it to properly inflate.

Friends told CTV News Toronto it was Pardazi’s first solo dive. The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous,” said her childhood friend, Melody Ozgoli. “Life was too boring for her, and she was always trying to do something adventurous.”

Canada’s South Simcoe Police Service is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jaramillo family.
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files claim against state
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
File - Police lights
Clayton County man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers
A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has...
Coffee shop employee’s reaction to first paycheck is priceless

Latest News

The win came after the team received new uniforms from the Houston Texans and an invitation to...
Uvalde High wins first football game of season
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion leaves an indelible mark, not only on tennis but all of...
Serena Williams' legendary tennis career comes to likely end
A raging California wildfire has displaced thousands of people in the small community of Weed...
Fast-moving Calif. wildfire destroys homes, forces evacuations
Korean War veterans of the 39th Infantry Scout Dog Platoon hold annual gathering
Korean War veterans of the 39th Infantry Scout Dog Platoon hold annual gathering