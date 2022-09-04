Show You Care
Sunshine expected to return Sunday afternoon
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds will stick around tonight following a cloudy Saturday across Eastern Iowa. Overnight lows will cool into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. Isolated showers are also possible overnight.

We’ll wake up to clouds outside the window Sunday morning. Still, the clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day, so we’ll enjoy some sunshine on Sunday afternoon with temperatures rising into the 70s. The upcoming workweek looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 80s Monday through Friday.

