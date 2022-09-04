Show You Care
Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Police Department is asking for help locating a 13-year-old female, Herizen Rose. Police say Herizen ran away from her residence on September 1st. She is described as 5′1″, 117lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, white tank top and a blue sweatshirt tied around her waist. She is believed to be in the Marshalltown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.

