Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Linn County inmate failed to return to jail Saturday evening

Linn County inmate failed to return to jail Saturday evening
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Law enforcement is looking for Trevor Lee Nortmann. Nortmann was released Saturday on a court-ordered furlough from the Linn County Correctional Center. He did not return on time. Nortmann is currently awaiting trial for burglary in the 3rd degree.

Anyone with information about where he is should contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaramillo family.
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files claim against state
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
File - Police lights
Clayton County man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over...
Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point

Latest News

Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl
Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl
Dekkers throws for 4 TDs in starting debut to lead Iowa St.
Dekkers throws for 4 TDs in starting debut to lead Iowa St.
Second-half safeties lead Iowa past South Dakota State 7-3
Second-half safeties lead Iowa past South Dakota State 7-3
Defending champ North Dakota State rolls 56-14 in opener