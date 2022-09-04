Linn County inmate failed to return to jail Saturday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Law enforcement is looking for Trevor Lee Nortmann. Nortmann was released Saturday on a court-ordered furlough from the Linn County Correctional Center. He did not return on time. Nortmann is currently awaiting trial for burglary in the 3rd degree.

Anyone with information about where he is should contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

