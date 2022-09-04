Show You Care
Korean War veterans of the 39th Infantry Scout Dog Platoon hold annual gathering

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five veterans of the Korean War and the 39th Infantry Scout Dog Platoon held their 68th annual gathering in Cedar Rapids Saturday.

They caught up and shared stories of the war; memories they remembered like it was yesterday.

“When we were headed back from Korea, the waves went over the boat,” said Laverne Loges, one of the veterans. “The food was just falling off the table. You couldn’t eat.”

Sharing the stories and memories was the most important part of meeting in recent years to keep the pieces of history alive.

“I feel like a piece of history is being lost,” said Lori Davison, one of the daughters of the veterans. “We want to remember them.”

Their platoon, once over 30 people large, was now down to around 7.

“When I hear someone has passed, I just cringe having to tell my father he lost another friend, brother, and comrade,” said Monica Kelly.

The remaining verts continue to beat father time to keep this annual event and brotherhood around, a new tradition was born. The kids and wives of those veterans tell the same stories as those who’ve passed.

“I think it’s possible that once this is done, the children will probably still have a reunion because we are family,” said Davidson.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

