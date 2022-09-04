Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Gradual clearing today, nice weather ahead for Labor Day

Plan on clouds to hold pretty tough this morning. Gradual clearing is expected through the afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off with some fairly thick clouds across much of the area this morning. These clouds are drifting southwest very slowly and we should get breaks throughout the day. This should lead to highs into the mid-70s. With dew points in the lower 60s today, we’ll feel just a touch of humidity but this is overall a pretty good pattern. Plan on more of the same for Labor Day. Looking ahead to the week, plan on quiet weather conditions as a high pressure system sits to our northeast and a low pressure system stalls to our southeast.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail
Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 2
Jaramillo family.
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files claim against state
File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old dies after incident involving above-ground pool

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, September 4th, 2022
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Night, September 3
Sunshine expected to return Sunday afternoon
Sunshine expected to return Sunday afternoon
kcrg wx
Isolated storms possible this afternoon, nice Labor Day weekend overall