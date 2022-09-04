Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Defending champ North Dakota State rolls 56-14 in opener

(WOWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Destin Talbert returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, Jayden Price added a 67-yard punt runback for a score and defending national champion North Dakota State rolled past Drake 56-14 on Saturday.

Prior to their season opener, the Bison raised their latest national championship banner inside the Fargodome. They won their ninth FCS championship 11 years this past season.

Drake scored first on a short pass from Ian Corwin to Dorian Boyland but NDSU then ran off 42 straight points by halftime starting with Cam Miller’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mathis followed by the blocked field goal and punt return.

Miller threw just nine times with six completions including two scores. Eight different NDSU players scored, including Will Mostaert’s return of a fumble, the Bison’s first touchdown on defense in four years.

Corwin threw for two touchdowns plus an interception.

This was the teams’ first meeting since 1962. Drake had won both previous games, played in Des Moines, Iowa.

It was NDSU’s 24th straight win in a home opener.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaramillo family.
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files claim against state
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
File - Police lights
Clayton County man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over...
Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point

Latest News

Sunshine expected to return Sunday afternoon
Sunshine expected to return Sunday afternoon
Haaziq Daniels completed three passes for 109 yards and carried it 12 times for 107 as Air...
Air Force rushes for 582 yards, 5 TDs in 48-17 win over UNI
Iowa Football
Second-half safeties lead Iowa past South Dakota State 7-3
Dimione Walker in Linn County Jail 4 months after Taboo Night Club shooting
Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail