Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door. The crews entered the building and extinguished the fire. Responders searched the entire building to make sure no one was inside. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail
Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 2
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Jaramillo family.
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files claim against state

Latest News

NW Iowa agronomist retires after career helping farmers
NW Iowa agronomist retires after career helping farmers
Can you keep a secret? Classic motorcycle built from scratch
Can you keep a secret? Classic motorcycle built from scratch
John Paul I, briefly serving, 'smiling" pope, is beatified
John Paul I, briefly serving, ‘smiling” pope, is beatified
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, September 4th, 2022