Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door. The crews entered the building and extinguished the fire. Responders searched the entire building to make sure no one was inside. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The incident is under investigation.

