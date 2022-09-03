Show You Care
Isolated storms possible this afternoon, nice Labor Day weekend overall

Plan on a nice Labor Day weekend overall. There may be a few isolated storms that flare up this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting your Labor Day weekend pretty quiet right now. Storms stayed very isolated last night and in the heating of the afternoon, we may flare up a few more. Impacts are expected to be low overall with any isolated activity that may develop along this slow-moving cold front. Plan on highs today into the mid-upper 70s with a few lower 80s farther south. Tomorrow, plan on a mix of sun and clouds around with highs staying in the 70s. Labor Day itself looks great, too, with highs around 80. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

