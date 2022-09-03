A great recipe for Family Meals Month is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -September is Family Meals Month and Whitney Hemmer shares a great family recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Lazy Beef Lasagna

Ingredients

Ravioli

Ground Beef

Pasta Sauce

Garlic

Salt

Pepper

Nutmeg

Directions

1. Make two layers using the ingredients listed above.

2. Heat the oven to 400°F and put the lasagna in the oven for around 20 minutes.

3. Another option is to split the lasagna in half and cook one half and freeze the other half for later.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.