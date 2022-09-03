Difficulty finding pre-cut trees this holiday season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Is it too early to start talking about Christmas? Not at Cedar Edge Evergreen Market, even though it’s 3 months ahead of the start of the season.

“We’ve had a lot of rain when we needed it,” said Mark Banowetz, owner of the tree farm. “Our trees grew 2 to 2.5 feet. I was really happy with the tree growth.”

Banowetz said he had to start planning for Christmas 16 weeks in advance of Christmas because this is the first year he’s able to sell trees he actually planted. Up to this point, he’s had to sell pre-cut trees since opening 6-years ago. Something he said wouldn’t be easy for people to get their hands on this year.

“We’re still dealing the with drought from quite a few years ago,” he said. “The growers didn’t necessarily lose their trees, they lost their saplings. That’s where the shortage comes in. It takes 7 years for pine and 6 years for a fir.”

That shortage has companies buying pre-cut trees from companies Banowetz and others get their product from, which means he’ll sell out early like he’s done before.

“The guy we get our pre-cuts from, he told us we’ll be able to get what we had last year, but promised we won’t get anymore,” he said.

A new report by a data collection company, Pattern, said the drought was also pushing people toward artificial trees. According to the report, demand jumped 60% in July and another 59% in August.

“What we saw in the Carolinas, they really struggled the last couple of years,” said Banowetz.

The Carolinas is where a lot of America’s real trees come from. Banowetz admits there is still a lot of waiting time left before cutting down this year’s perfect tree, but he said Iowans should have a good chance they’ll find what they want. They just might have to cut it down themselves.

“Trees are, once again, not going to be in abundance,” he said.

