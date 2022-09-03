Show You Care
Dekkers throws for 4 TDs in starting debut to lead Iowa St.

Iowa State Football
Iowa State Football(KCRG)
By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Hunter Dekkers went 25-of-31 passing for 293 yards and four touchdowns as the Cyclones recorded their most lopsided opening victory since 2001.

Xavier Hutchinson caught a career-best three touchdowns, finishing with 128 yards on eight receptions. Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock rushed for 99 of his 104 yards in the second half, scoring on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Iowa State a 35-10 lead.

The Cyclones scored on their first three possessions, and after a couple of hiccups late in the second quarter, regained control in the third quarter and cruised to the victory.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

