Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail

Dimione Walker in Linn County Jail 4 months after Taboo Night Club shooting
Dimione Walker in Linn County Jail 4 months after Taboo Night Club shooting(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker, 29, was booked into the Linn County Jail on September 2nd, nearly four months after the deadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids on April 10th. Three people died and nine others were injured in that shooting.

Walker was originally arrested on April 18th near Chicago in connection to the Taboo nightclub shooting. Since then, he was being held in Illinois on a separate charge of parole violation for possession of a weapon. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said his office had to obtain a governor’s warrant to bring Walker back to Iowa.

Walker is facing a charge of first degree murder for allegedly shooting 25-year-old Michael Valentine. He’s facing several other charges, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Timothy Rush, 32, has also been arrested. Rush faces multiple charges, including two charges of second degree murder for the deaths of Marvin Cox and Nicole Owens.

