Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.

Rawlins turned himself into the Black Hawk County Jail. He was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Fraudulent Submissions. Rompot was arrested and charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Fraudulent Submissions, Conspiracy.

