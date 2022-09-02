Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud

Dale Rawlins and Janette Rompot
Dale Rawlins and Janette Rompot(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.

Rawlins turned himself into the Black Hawk County Jail. He was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Fraudulent Submissions. Rompot was arrested and charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Fraudulent Submissions, Conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds confirms no migrants coming to Iowa from Texas
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence is closing.
Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently

Latest News

Cornell College
Cornell College announces new scholarship
Cornell College
Cornell College adding scholarship to help new students living on campus
A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington...
Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff
The banner for ANF honoree Tony Moeaki hangs above the ANF Plaza Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at...
Tony Moeaki named as 2022 ANF wall of Honor Recipient