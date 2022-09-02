Show You Care
Tony Moeaki named as 2022 ANF wall of Honor Recipient

The banner for ANF honoree Tony Moeaki hangs above the ANF Plaza Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at...
The banner for ANF honoree Tony Moeaki hangs above the ANF Plaza Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Farm Bureau and the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced former Hawkeye Tony Moeaki as the 2022 America Needs Farmers (ANF) Wall of Honor recipient.

Moeaki immediately made an impact as a pass catcher and run blocker his freshman year at Iowa. Moeaki regularly earned team leadership roles and was named to pre-season award watch lists, including serving as offensive team captain in 2009 and recognition as an All-Big Ten tight end.

He spent seven seasons in the NFL.

“The ANF Wall of Honor is comprised of several great former Hawkeyes, but when it comes to the true meaning of ANF and celebrating the work ethic and character shaped by Iowa’s farming heritage, you’re hard pressed to find anyone who worked harder than Tony Moeaki,” said University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz. “Tony earned accolades for his play on the field, but he was also a natural leader. His fight and determination to overcome injuries and adversity while getting stronger and improving his game earned respect from those who knew him, and that dedication and drive is what ANF is all about.”

Moeaki is the 10th former Hawkeye with a permanent place on the Wall of Honor. Previous ANF Wall of Honor recipients include:

  • Casey Wiegmann (2012)
  • Jared DeVries (2013)
  • Bruce Nelson (2014)
  • Robert Gallery (2015)
  • Dallas Clark (2016)
  • Chad Greenway (2017)
  • Aaron Kampman (2018)
  • Matt Kroul (2019)
  • Marshal Yanda (2021).

“I am proud to have worn the ANF sticker on my University of Iowa football helmet, and being recognized as this year’s recipient for the ANF Wall is a tremendous honor,” Moeaki said. “With my grandfather’s farming background and career playing for the University of Iowa, I’ve always had a strong affinity for agriculture and the farmers who raise our food, so it means a lot to be acknowledged as someone who shares that same dedication.”

