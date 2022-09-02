Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School.

Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Burlington Community School District administration notified police of the threat, police said in a media release.

Officers responded and were able to identify the source of the threat. Burlington detectives, assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, detained a 15-year-old in Mediapolis, police said.

The teen has been charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was transferred to Juvenile Court authorities.

Police remained on scene at the high school throughout the school day and determined that this was an isolated incident, police said.

No other information was released Friday.

