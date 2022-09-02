State reports first case of human infected with West Nile Virus in 2022

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Friday that the first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in a human in the state has been reported.

The victim is a middle-aged adult out of Buena Vista County. HHS says that 6 Iowans were diagnosed in 2021. None of them died from the virus.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, and there is no vaccine or treatment for the virus.

Officials caution people to remain diligent when protecting themselves and to take the necessary steps to prevent mosquitos from harboring around their homes, such as eliminating standing water because that’s where mosquitos lay their eggs.

In order to repel mosquitos and reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile Virus Iowans should:

Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.

Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children. For example, oil of lemon eucalyptus and Para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under 3 years of age and DEET should not be used on children less than 2 months of age.

If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks outdoors whenever possible.

