Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

State reports first case of human infected with West Nile Virus in 2022

Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.(Pixnio)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Friday that the first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in a human in the state has been reported.

The victim is a middle-aged adult out of Buena Vista County. HHS says that 6 Iowans were diagnosed in 2021. None of them died from the virus.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, and there is no vaccine or treatment for the virus.

Officials caution people to remain diligent when protecting themselves and to take the necessary steps to prevent mosquitos from harboring around their homes, such as eliminating standing water because that’s where mosquitos lay their eggs.

In order to repel mosquitos and reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile Virus Iowans should:

  • Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.
  • Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children.
    • For example, oil of lemon eucalyptus and Para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under 3 years of age and DEET should not be used on children less than 2 months of age.
  • If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks outdoors whenever possible.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds confirms no migrants coming to Iowa from Texas
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence is closing.
Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently

Latest News

Jaramillo family.
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files claim against state
Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could help the fight to lower inflation.
Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation
Culver's Greenhouse explains how to take care of mums
Culver's Greenhouse explains how to take care of mums
Trinity Health is now the sole owner of MercyOne here in Iowa.
Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne