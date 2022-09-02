Show You Care
Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 38-mile marker.

The grain semi was in the northbound lane when it reportedly rolled over into the ditch.

A Linn County Hazmat team was called in because the semi was leaking diesel fuel.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

He was charged for failing to maintain control.

