SCPD: 2-year-old dies after incident involving above-ground pool

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department says the two-year-old died on Aug. 26.

The identity of the child has not been identified. No further details have been released about the incident.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A child had to be taken to a Nebraska hospital Wednesday night after an incident involving a pool at a Sioux City residence.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 there was a report of a drowning at a residence in the 2000 block of Fairbanks Street.

When first responders got to the residence, they provided aid to a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive in an above-ground pool. The child was life-flighted to an Omaha hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Police say the child had climbed into the pool that was in the process of being drained. When the child’s parent became aware of the situation and found them in the pool, the child was unresponsive.

Based on the available evidence, police say it doesn’t appear the parent acted in a criminally neglectful manner, calling this a “tragic incident.”

Since this is an ongoing investigation, no identifying information is being released at this time.

