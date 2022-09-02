Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say

Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.(Alpena County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart.

According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products.

The man is then accused of going through the self-checkout register to scan the items.

Police said the associate tried to speak with the man about the purchase but was told he had to go outside and check on his children.

Ultimately, the man left the store.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the man as Joseph Alexander, 36.

There were several incidents reviewed that began in June 2022, according to police, and more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen in total.

Alexander was arrested and charged with retail fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds confirms no migrants coming to Iowa from Texas
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence is closing.
Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
LIVE: Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects
It's a historic step forward that could also offer humans extra protection from the fury of...
Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says