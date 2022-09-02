Show You Care
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher

A judge agreed to sever the cases for the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge agreed to sever the cases for the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher.

Nohema Graber was killed last November. Investigators found the 66-year-old’s body hidden in Chataqua park, they say she had extensive head trauma.

New court documents show Jeremy Goodale asked a judge on Thursday to sever his case from his co-defendant Willard Miller.

Goodale and Miller are charged with first degree murder in Graber’s death.

Goodale’s attorneys wrote in the motion, saying Miller made statements to law enforcement implicating Goodale in the case.

However, they also say Miller’s statements don’t match Goodale’s.

A judge agreed to the motion, separating the cases.

Goodale is set to stand trial in December, and Miller in March of next year.

Surveillance video shows the teens following Graber to the park the day she died, and they had social media messages showing they had knowledge of her death.

Both are charged as adults, and face life in prison if convicted.

