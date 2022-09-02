Show You Care
Iowa’s Seth Benson has had Saturday’s game circled on his calendar for years

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Twelve Iowa natives on the South Dakota State roster will get their first chance to play inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday when the Jackrabbits visit Iowa.

For Hawkeye linebacker and Sioux Falls, S.D. native Seth Benson, he’s had this match up circled on his calendar since he committed to Iowa in 2017.

“Some of my buddies on their team, Zach Heins on their team, when I committed here, we actually looked at the schedule and saw that in our fifth years we’d be playing each other,” Benson explained. “It’s crazy that it’s already here. They say time flies and it really does. I’m just excited and ready to kick this thing off. I haven’t really changed my approach in any way,” he added.

Benson chose the black and gold over being a Jackrabbit even though his mom, dad and two of his three siblings were all athletes at South Dakota State.

