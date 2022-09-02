Iowa City retirees make clothes and toys for children in need

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - 27 dresses hang on the walls of Melrose Meadows, a retirement community in Iowa City. Each one will eventually make its way to a young girl overseas thanks to one group of women.

“This is a marvelous way of helping people around the world. Just to imagine these little girls getting this dress and wearing them, it just warms my heart,” said Judy Willoz.

Each of them extend a hand in helping with the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Project, a humanitarian aid organization that provides supplies to children living in poverty and in war-torn countries. But not all of these women make the dresses, some make the toys like dolls.

Lucy Murphy helps make the dolls by knitting the outer part.

“We start with just a rectangle, and it’s been wrapped around in the back and stuffed,” said Murphy.

Pat Collins brought the idea to the retirement community. From there, more and more people joined in the efforts.

When asked what it means to be a part of helping those in need, she thanked the others who contribute to this project.

“There’s fantastic women. It’s not a one-person project, believe me. I could take no credit for this. These people are just fantastic,” said Collins.

This year, the group hopes to supply nearly 2 thousand boxes to the cause.

“Giving should be part of our lives all of our lives. And the older we get, the more important it is to give back,” said Murphy.

