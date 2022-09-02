Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture

Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was taken into custody in Central America. (Source: KFMB)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A suspected killer on the run for six years appeared in court on Friday for the murder of his girlfriend in California.

Raymond McLeod was arraigned for the 2016 death of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.

Police said McLeod and Mitchell lived in Arizona but were visiting friends in San Diego when she was found dead in an apartment.

According to investigators, McLeod fled the country after her murder but was arrested in El Salvador earlier this week.

Investigators say Mitchell’s mother, Josephine Wentzel, is a former detective who helped authorities in the international search for McLeod.

“The number one thing for this conference is ‘yes, I got him.’ He’s never going to get away again. He’s not going to be released from that jail if I could have something to do with that,” Wentzel said.

Before his arrest, McLeod was on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds confirms no migrants coming to Iowa from Texas
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence is closing.
Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire
Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Father, daughter facing felony charges for setting raccoon on fire, sheriff says
Cornell College
Cornell College announces new scholarship
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34