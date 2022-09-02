Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

FRYfest kicks off, will honor 50 years of Iowa women athletics

Hawkeye fans will have a chance to come together ahead of the start of the college football season at FRYfest.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye fans will have a chance to come together ahead of the start of the college football season at FRYfest.

This year, the event honors 50 years of Iowa women athletics, and marks 50 years of Title 9.

Current and former Iowa women’s teams will make appearances at the event.

People can also take part in the usual fun events there, including getting autographs, trivia and a bags tournament.

The night will wrap up with a concert and fireworks show.

It is all set to kick off Friday morning at 9:45 a.m. at the Iowa River Landing in Coralville.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds confirms no migrants coming to Iowa from Texas
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence will close permanently on Sept. 9.
Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Jayden Hanson
Athlete of the Week: Jayden Hanson
Athlete of the Week: Jayden Hanson
Athlete of the Week: Jayden Hanson
Iowa's Seth Benson has had the SDSU game circled on his calendar since he committed to the...
Iowa’s Seth Benson has had Saturday’s game circled on his calendar for years
Coe looks to extend win streak to 22 straight against Cornell College
Coe looks to extend win streak to 22 straight against Cornell College