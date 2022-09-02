Show You Care
Former Clarksville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of minor

Prosecutors charged a former Clarksville police officer with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
In March, a minor reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, that a former Clarksville police officer, 34-year-old Mike Tobin, showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos.

The Iowa Department of Public safety said those images and videos were evidence in a pending criminal case. They included nude images of minors.

Tobin was relieved of his duties as an officer on March 5.

He was arrested and charged on Thursday.

