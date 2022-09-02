Show You Care
Few storms Friday evening, cooler weekend ahead

Tonight, a cold front will bring the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as it passes and more comfortable temperatures for the holiday weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night lights this evening looks to be in good shape, though a bit warm to start.

Tonight, a cold front will bring the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as it passes and more comfortable temperatures for the holiday weekend. Look for more clouds tomorrow as well. Another round of isolated activity may be able to get going in the afternoon. Any rain tonight or tomorrow looks light and should remain low impact.

Cooler temperatures settle in behind the front with upper 70s to low 80s expected through the holiday weekend.

