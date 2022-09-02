Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

FCS power South Dakota St. to test Hawkeyes in season opener

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Iowa is flying under the radar despite winning the Big Ten West last year. It’s not an unfamiliar position for the Hawkeyes, who often win ugly year in and year out. The Hawkeyes can’t count on their defense generating as many takeaways as it did a year ago, so offensive improvement is a must. South Dakota State presents a big challenge. The Jackrabbits are ranked in the top three of the FCS polls and one of two programs to make the FCS playoffs each of the last 10 seasons, including the semifinals or final four of the last five years.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa running game vs. South Dakota State front seven. Gavin WIlliams and Leshon Williams (not related) form a 1-2 punch at running back after Tyler Goodson declared for the NFL draft. They’ll need to produce against a front seven that returns four veteran starters. The Jackrabbits want to force Spencer Petras into passing situations. Petras’ passer rating last year ranked 98th nationally, and his receiver corps is not deep. SDSU led the FCS with 21 interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Dakota State: QB Mark Gronowski, who missed last season because of injury, returns as the starter. He led the Jackrabbits to the FCS title game in the 2021 spring season and was named Missouri Valley Conference offensive player of the year.

Iowa: WR Alec Wick is a walk-on who made a fast rise on the depth chart and could get significant playing time if Keagan Johnson is limited or can’t play. The Hawkeyes already are missing injured starter Nico Ragaini.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa has won 19 of its last 21 openers. ... The Hawkeyes are playing an FCS opponent for the first time since 2018 (Northern Iowa). ... Iowa has intercepted 89 passes since 2017, most of any team. The Hawkeyes picked off a school-record 25 passes last season. ... SDSU is 2-9 against Bowl Subdivision opponents since moving to Division I in 2008. The Jackrabbits beat Colorado State 42-23 in last year’s opener. ... SDSU LB Adam Bock, who grew up 12 miles north of Iowa City in Solon, made a team-leading 125 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds confirms no migrants coming to Iowa from Texas
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence is closing.
Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently

Latest News

FRYfest 2021.
FRYfest kicks off, will honor 50 years of Iowa women athletics
Athlete of the Week: Jayden Hanson
Athlete of the Week: Jayden Hanson
Athlete of the Week: Jayden Hanson
Athlete of the Week: Jayden Hanson
Iowa's Seth Benson has had the SDSU game circled on his calendar since he committed to the...
Iowa’s Seth Benson has had Saturday’s game circled on his calendar for years