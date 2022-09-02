Show You Care
Early showers north, another warm day likely

Plan on a few showers in northern Iowa this morning, then clearing.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Isolated showers will continue moving northeast early this morning as a warm front moves up and across eastern Iowa. Much of this activity should be out of here by 9am. Look for highs to push well into the 80s, with some lower 90s by late afternoon. Tonight, a cold front moves into the area with a chance of storms. As of right now, the chance of anything strong or severe appears low. Going into tomorrow, plan on more clouds around with cooler highs around 80. There may be an isolated shower that pops up in the afternoon and if so, impacts will stay very low. Look for a nice one on Sunday with highs into the upper 70s!

