Cornell College adding scholarship to help new students living on campus

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cornell College is adding a new scholarship to help students.

The Cornell Iowa Promise Scholarship can add between $1 to $30,000 for a student.

It’s due to a collaboration with the Iowa Tuition Grant and is only available to students going to private colleges. To get it, students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.

Cornell says it’s already helped more than 25 percent of students incoming this fall as well as some students who attended last year.

