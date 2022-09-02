Coe looks to extend win streak to 22 straight against Cornell College

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe College football team opens up it’s 2022 campaign by hosting Cornell College in the 131st meeting between the two programs.

“The first time these two teams met was in 1891 and they played in a cattle pasture. They had to clear the cattle off before the game was played. It’s just a really cool tradition and great game,” said Coe football head coach Tyler Staker.

There’s a lot of history between Coe and Cornell, but as of late the Kohawks have dominated the series. Saturday they’ll aim to extend their winning streak to 22.

“It’s awesome just to be the next in line and to continue that streak, is pretty special,” senior tight end Cooper Zeck said.

“It’s bigger than just our team,” senior defensive end Alex Aitchison added. “It’s just a Coe family and we’re here to uphold that tradition,” he added.

The Kohawks are coming off an 8-2 season and were picked to finish third in the American Rivers Conference preseason poll, but they say they want to be elite. Back to lead the offense, will be a trio of quarterbacks who all saw the field last season.

“It’s awesome. They all have their strengths and we can use them in different situations,” Zeck said. “Obviously, {with} them having game experience is crucial if we have an injury or a guy go down.”

“It’s a tough battle right now , but it’s not unsettling because all three can go out and win games,” Staker said. “It’s just one of those deals for us, where we’re going to put out our best guy and we’re going to feel confident that they can go out there and get the job done.”

The defensive side of the ball may be their strength. The Kohawks registered 20 interceptions last season and scored more than 100 points off turnovers.

“Defensively for us, it starts with playing fast and playing a physical brand of football,” Staker said.

“Getting those reps last year and having a good season, is really going to propel us into this year. These guys that are coming back, they’ve already got that mindset, they’re already locked in. They already know what it takes to perform and compete, so we should be ready come season opener,” Aitchison said.

Coe will host Cornell College on Saturday at Clark Field. You can watch the game at 1 P.M. on KCRG 9.2.

