Changes coming to UIHC Eating Disorder Program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Changes are coming to the Eating Disorder Program at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. It’s prompted a petition on change.org that’s gathered hundreds of signatures since Thursday.

The petition claims the program is phasing out altogether. Leaders at the University say changes are coming, but there will still be services available for people struggling with eating disorders.

We talked with Sydney Brokaw, a former patient who was in the inpatient program for two months earlier this year. She worries the changes will mean less resources for people than there are already.

”Really saddening, because there’s just a lack of resources as it is. There is constantly a wait list there to get in because there isn’t a lot of beds as it is and for some individuals a wait list is not a possibility,” Brokaw explained.

An eating disorder is the second most deadly mental illness after opioid overdoses according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.

Current patient April Bannister emailed with TV-9. She said patients were told on Thursday that the inpatient portion of the program is ending.

“As someone who is and has been medically unstable, severely underweight, high-risk, and a complex case, I fear for my life when I am released from inpatient, as I know I cannot be readmitted even if I need the care,” Bannister wrote.

UIHC has not confirmed the closure of the inpatient portion of the program or specified what changes are coming.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.