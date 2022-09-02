Show You Care
Boy recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting in Waterloo

A shooting injured a boy in Waterloo on Thursday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy was injured in a shooting in Waterloo on Thursday night.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports police responded to a call about gunfire at about 7:45 p.m.

Police said they found ballistic evidence near the B and R Quality Meats building, located on the 200 block of Park Road.

Police said this area is where they believe the victim was shot before he went to the hospital.

He had gunshot wounds to the arm and back, but he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made so far. Police said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

