West Nile Virus spreading in Black Hawk County

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - This time of the year is peak season for West Nile Virus transmission, and mosquito surveillance efforts say that Black Hawk County is experiencing increased levels of the virus within the mosquito population.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, and there is no vaccine or treatment for the virus.

Officials caution people to remain diligent when protecting themselves and to take the necessary steps to prevent mosquitos from harboring around their homes. Residents should:

  • Remove or turn over containers, buckets, wheelbarrows, etc. that may accumulate water.
  • Dispose of any used tires to prevent water accumulation.
  • Change water in bird baths, wading pools etc. at least once a week.
  • Clean rain gutters and downspouts to prevent standing water.
  • Cover rain barrels and unchlorinated pools to prevent mosquito access.

During outdoor activities, community members should also wear insect repellent and protective clothing.

According to the CDC, 1 in 5 people with West Nile Virus will develop symptoms that may include fever, headaches, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, skin rash.

For more information about health department services visit the Black Hawk County Public Health website.

