West High freshman hits a hole-in-one in first high school golf meet

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West freshman Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick playing in his first high school golf meet at Airport National got off to a shaky start.

“Not ideal,” was how Jensen-Fitzpatrick described it. “I will take it but I would’ve liked to of done better. Then I came up and hit a great shot.”

“A great shot” is an understatement. Jack teed up the ball on the 233 yard par four 21st hole, and hit the perfect drive.

“I actually said to the buddy I was playing ‘watch me make this hole in one,’” Jensen-Fitzpatrick said. “I actually didn’t I saw it when we went up to the green.”

He made the ace in his first high school golf meet.

“I saw it in the hole and I was like no way. I screamed it and I think everyone heard it. I thought I was dreaming.”

The odds of getting a hole in one on a par four are pretty rare.

“We looked it up and the PGA says it’s one and 6 million and only one PGA pros ever done it,” Jensen-Fitzpatrick said. “This is a shorter hole but I would say I had luck at my side.”

So how do celebrate after you hit a hole in one in your first high school meet.

“We bought root beers for the team and the other team,” he said. “It will be a day I will never forget.”

