Two arrested after 18-month investigation into homicide in Clinton

Lewis Vaughn Sr. & Jessica Vaughn
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an 18-month investigation, Clinton Police have arrested two individuals in relation to a homicide.

The homicide occurred in the 800 block of Gateway Ave back in February 2021.

A press release at the time of the incident stated that at approximately 10:20 a.m., the Clinton Police Department were called to the Gateway Apartments regarding suspicious activity.  

Upon arrival, they reportedly discovered evidence leading them to believe a violent crime had occurred in building. Few other details were released at the time.

Now, on August 31st, 2022, police have charged 44-year-old Lewis Vaughn Sr with Murder in the First Degree - Premeditated, and 35-year-old Jessica Vaughn with Abuse of a Corpse - Hide or Bury to Hide Crime.

