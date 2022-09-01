Show You Care
Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities.

The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.

He has suggested that more would be arriving, saying “We are not done yet busing migrants to sanctuary cities. They are seeing the chaos that has been caused by the administration. Well, I got news for New York. I got news for Washington, D. C., as well as the rest of the country. We are not done yet. There are more cities on our list.”

Greg Abbott tweet
Sanctuary cities on Abbott’s list include:

  • Berkley, CA
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Napa, CA
  • San Francisco, CA
  • Santa Ana, CA
  • Watsonville, CA
  • Aurora, CO
  • Denver, CO
  • East Haven, CT
  • Hartford, CT
  • Iowa City, IA
  • Chicago, IL
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Amherst, MA
  • Boston, MA
  • Cambridge, MA
  • Concord, MA
  • Lawrence, MA
  • Newton, MA
  • North Hampton, MA
  • Somerville, MA
  • Baltimore, MD
  • Lansing, MI
  • Jackson, MS
  • Newark, NJ
  • San Miguel, NM
  • Ithaca, NY
  • Eugene, OR
  • Springfield, OR
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Providence, RI
  • Alexandria, VA
  • Burlington, VT
  • Montpelier, VT
  • Winooski, VT
  • Seattle, WA
  • Marysville, WA

The Iowa City Catholic Workers, who have sponsored refugee families over the US and Mexico border, responded to the news, releasing this statement:

“Iowa City Catholic Workers condemn Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s forcible relocation of immigrants across the country as an unchristian and racist political stunt. Immigrants and refugees are welcome in Iowa City and we will do everything we can to create a network of care with our local partners and ensure that any and all newly-arrived immigrants receive the shelter, food, and protection they need. This is not new, Iowa City already welcomes immigrants and refugees every year and provides much-needed assistance.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

