Solon grad Adam Bock coming back to Iowa City with a chip on his shoulder

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Adam Bock starred at Solon, but moved west to South Dakota State after not getting recruited by Iowa.

“I grew up a Hawkeye fan, so this is a big game for me, I’ve had it on the calendar for a long time,” Bock said. “Obviously you’re gonna have a chip on your shoulder but at the end of the day it’s just another game and we gotta do our thing.”

Bock has led South Dakota State in tackles each of the last two seasons.

“Looks to me like he’s the leader of their defense he’s been really productive for them, he’s a really good player,” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. “I’m sure he’ll wanna come in and show us that we made a mistake.”

Bock starred at Solon, playing five sports.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more just to play in front of my family, friends, community.”

