Semi-trailers stolen from Ottumwa JBS

Officials estimate the value stolen in excess of $100,000.(source: KYOU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:00 am, Ottumwa Police responded to a report of stolen semi-trailers from JBS.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a semi was stolen from the area and was utilized in the theft of three semi-trailers that contained pork products ready to be distributed.

Two of the stolen trailers were found at the Blackhawk River Access in Ottumwa and the additional semi and trailer was found in Wapello County near the 87th Street and 170th Ave intersection.

All of the pork products had been removed from the trailers. Officials estimate the value stolen in excess of $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottumwa Police at 641-683-0661.

