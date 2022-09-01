Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence will close permanently on Sept. 9.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the restaurant’s owner announced the closure and thanked customers for their years of support.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I say that September 9th will be our last day in business,” owner Bill Versluis wrote in the post. “We hope you can get out and use any remaining gift cards by then.”

The restaurant, located at 201 1st Street West, opened in 1997.

Versluis did not say what led to the decision to close the restaurant.

